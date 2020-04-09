The Weeknd Shades Usher

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd has revealed that he was angry at Usher for copying his style on his 2012 hit “Climax.”

He told Variety, “”House of Balloons literally changed the sound of pop music before my eyes. I heard ‘Climax,’ that 2012 Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song.’ It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.”

Although Usher chose to respond to Variety when they reached out to him for a comment, he did respond by participating in the #ClimaxChallenge on social media and sang the song acapella.