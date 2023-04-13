The Weeknd Teases ‘Idol’ Soundtrack

The Weeknd let fans in on his upcoming HBO series The Idol, by posting a short clip from the studio. In the video you can see him along with producer, Mike Dean watching and listening as an orchestra plays a beautiful arrangement. He captioned it “The Idol Vol. 1.”coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste).”

The Idol‘s premiere date has not been announced, but he and Dean will both be part of the cast, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and several others.

