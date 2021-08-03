The Weeknd Teases New Music And Discusses How He’s Now ‘Sober Lite’

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd announced new music, by posting 90 seconds of a new video to social media, titled “The Dawn Is Coming.”

He’s also on the current cover of GQ’s September issue, where in the interview he talks about his drug and alcohol addiction.

He was asked about being called “sober lite” on the internet and he said he liked the title. The 31 year old said that he drinks occasionally, but isn’t a “heavy drinker” the way he used to be.

As for other substances. He does still smoke weed, but does not do drugs. He said, “Drugs were a crutch” to him.

There was no mention of a release day for the new music.

TL;DR:

