The Weeknd Teases Upcoming Documentary On Showtime

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd posted a behind-the-scenes video promoting an upcoming show on Showtime.

It’s a look at his Super Bowl LV halftime performance for a documentary special called The Show. That slot is considered to be the most-watched 12 minutes in television .

Cameras follow what goes on behind The Weeknd's performance where he sang in front of 25,000 fans.

The Show will premiere on Showtime on Sept. 24.

TL;DR:

The Weeknd posted a behind-the-scenes video promoting an upcoming show on Showtime.

It’s a look at his Super Bowl LV halftime performance.

The Show will premiere on Showtime on Sept. 24, 9 p.m. ET.