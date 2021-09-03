Home » R&B News » The Weeknd Teases Upcoming Documentary On Showtime

The Weeknd Teases Upcoming Documentary On Showtime

PRPhotos.com
The Weeknd posted a behind-the-scenes video promoting an upcoming show on Showtime.

It’s a look at his Super Bowl LV halftime performance for a documentary special called The Show. That slot is considered to be the most-watched 12 minutes in television .

Cameras follow what goes on behind The Weeknd's performance where he sang in front of 25,000 fans.

The Show will premiere on Showtime on Sept. 24.

