The Weeknd announced that tonight (4-20) he’ll release “Double Fantasy,” featuring Future. The song is part of the soundtrack for his HBO series, The Idol,

The single’s artwork, shows The Weeknd snuggled up next to his Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp.

Just last week, he debuted the song at the Coachella Festival.

TL;DR:

