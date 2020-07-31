Home » R&B News » The Weeknd To Perform Augmented Reality Concert On TikTok

The Weeknd To Perform Augmented Reality Concert On TikTok

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The Weeknd is teaming up with TikTok for a virtual concert August 7th.

The Weeknd Experience will use 3D renderings, audience interactions and picture-in-picture video to create an augmented-reality immersive event. It will feature the artist performing songs from his new album, After Hours, as a digital avatar, and fans will be able to both interact with him and react in real time.

TikTok describes it as a “cross reality experience,” saying, “You’ll be captivated and suspended in space while The Weeknd invites you into the awesome madness of his world, as seen through his own eyes.”

The Weeknd Experience will raise funds for The Equal Justice Initiative. Fans can donate directly in the app before the show airs, and proceeds for exclusive merchandise promoting the concert will also go to charity. TikTok will match the proceeds.

Related Articles

Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Others React to 4.2 Earthquake
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Laid To Rest In Atlanta
Meghan Markle Vies To Keep Friends” Names Secret + Prince William’s Take
Kendall Jenner Opens the Doors To Her BoHo LA Home
Industry News: Stanley Tucci, Harvey Weinstein, The Umbrella and More!
Clip Of Vado Grabbing Tahiry Jose On Marriage Boot Camp Leaks Online