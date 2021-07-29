The Weeknd To Receive Humanitarian Award

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd is about to be awarded for his good deeds. He’s set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award during the first-ever, Music in Action Awards. It honors music industry people that have made significant contributions to social justice, equality, and change.

Within the last year, The Weeknd has given millions of dollars toward several causes, including racial justice. Last June, he donated $200,000 each, to both the Black Lives Matter Global Network and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Legal Defense Camp. He also donated $1 million for hunger relief in his parents' native country, Ethiopia.

The event, hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition, is set to take place in West Hollywood, on September 23.

