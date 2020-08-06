The Weeknd To Release Song With Juice Wrld

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd has teased that he will release a song with late rapper Juice Wrld tonight.

In an Instagram post, The Weeknd shared a photo of Juice Wrld smoking and used their nicknames in the caption: “XO + 999 Thursday Night,” he wrote.

XO refers to The Weeknd’s record label, while 999 is a symbolic number Juice Wrld used during his career.

The Weeknd also re-posted an old tweet from Juice Wrld on Instagram Stories. “Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record…” Juice Wrld wrote in September.

Juice Wrld died of an accidental drug overdose at age 21 in December. His family released the posthumous album Legends Never Die in July, which features collaborations with Halsey, Marshmello and other artists.