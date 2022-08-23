Home » R&B News » The Weeknd To Star In HBO Drama Series

The Weeknd appeared in a new teaser for HBO’s upcoming series, The Idol.

Its a drama that takes place inside the Los Angeles music industry and features Lily-Rose Depp as an up-and-coming pop singer.

The short glimpse at the series shows that The Weeknd has a substantial role and looks to be a love interest to Depp’s character.

Other cast members include Dan Levy, Suzanna Son, and the late, Anne Heche.

HBO is yet to announce a release date but stated that it was coming soon.

