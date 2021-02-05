The Weeknd Will Keep His Halftime Show Performance ‘PG-13’

PRPhotos.com

The Weeknd has opened up about his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (February 7th). The singer-songwriter told Variety that he will keep his performance “PG-13.” He explained, “I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home. I will still incorporate some of the storyline from the videos—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

He continued, “I’m not gonna tell you anything else because you’ll have to watch on Sunday.” When asked if he will address “the recent uprisings in Black communities” in his performance, He said, “I don’t like to spoon-feed the audience, hopefully they can come up with some of their own theories and conclusions for what the show is saying and the story I’m telling with the performance.”

Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that The Weeknd won't have any guests during his Halftime performance.