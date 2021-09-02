The Weeknd Will Not Be Submitting His Music For Grammy Consideration This Year

PRPhotos.com

Sources say that The Weeknd's label Republic will not be submitting his music for Grammy consideration in any category, despite his success with his single “Save Your Tears.” The singer-songwriter recently said, “The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag. I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start."

He continued, "I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”

The Weeknd first boycotted the Grammy Awards after being snubbed last year.