The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is No. 1 Track On Billboard’s Top Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Of The 21st Century Chart

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has been named No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs of the 21st Century chart. The top ranking reflects the track’s record-breaking 59 weeks in the Top 10 – the longest run in the chart’s history since 1958 – and 11 weeks at No. 1, the most among the Weeknd’s nine chart-topping hits. This achievement cements the song’s status as a modern classic, following its 2021 recognition as the top track on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs and its No. 1 ranking on the Top Hot 100 Songs of the 21st Century chart that Billboard released in January. Rising from Toronto’s alt-R&B scene to global superstardom, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has dominated multiple Billboard chart rankings, underscoring its unprecedented impact across multiple genres and decades.

The rest of the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs of the 21st Century chart is rounded out by (in order): Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” at No. 2, followed by Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop,” Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” Post Malone & Swae Lee’s “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” SZA’s “Snooze,” Maxwell’s “Pretty Wings,” and Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell’s “Blurred Lines” at No. 10. (Billboard)