The Weeknd’s Next Album Inspired By Britney Spears And Others

For his latest single and next album, The Weeknd is getting inspiration from Britney Spears.

During his Apple Music 1 radio show Memento Mor, he played songs that inspired his latest recordings. Included were: “Everytime” and “Toxic” from her 2003 album In the Zone. Spears' fourth studio LP contains similar electronic-laced dance-pop flavors to the disco production of The Weeknd's latest single “Take My Breath,”

In addition to Spears, he also played two songs by Nas (“Star Wars” and “Thief's Theme”), as well as tracks by Swedish House Mafia, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Tyler, the Creator.

On the show he said that the album is “pretty much done.” And that it just needs some final tweaks and additional vocals.

