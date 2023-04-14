The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Selected By Cannes Film Festival

The Weeknd's upcoming HBO series, The Idol, has been chosen by Cannes Film Festival as one of four Out of Competition Selections.

Co-created by The Weeknd, he stars in it alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

According to a press release, the storyline follows Depp’s character, an aspiring artist, as she works to become the sexiest pop star in America.

Described in the promotional trailer as the “sleaziest love story of all time,” The Idol has been in the works since 2021 and has reportedly undergone several delays and personnel changes.

An HBO launch date has not been announced.

