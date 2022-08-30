The Weeknd’s Tour Rakes In $30M After Just 4 Shows

The Weeknd is set to have one of the biggest grossing stadium tours in recent memory, and he’s just getting started.

According to the official numbers from Touring Data… After only 4 shows, the tour raked in $30 million in revenue. During that span of time, The Weeknd sold 190,000 tickets and the venues were completely sold out.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour kicked off on July 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and has ventured into some of the biggest football fields in the country, including Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Despite the financial success of the tour, there’s been some bad luck. Doja Cat had to cancel shows due to throat surgery. A merchandise trailer was destroyed by fire and sadly a fan fell to his death on opening night.

The first leg of the tour is still ongoing.

