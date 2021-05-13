The Woman that Dated Porsha Williams’ New Man Last Month Speaks Out

Getty Images

Jessica Harris — a woman who apparently was dating Simon Guobadia from the end of March up until last week, has come forward. As previously reported, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams confirmed that she is dating Simon Guobadia — who is currently in the middle of a divorce with her co-star Falynn Guobadia. Simon confirmed that he and Porsha are now engaged.

During an interview with The Jasmine Brand, Harris revealed that she met Simon when she was partying at a club in Atlanta at the end of March. She said, “We didn’t even know who he was, ‘cause honestly I don’t even watch ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’.”

She said that that night he came back to her house. She explained, “He stayed at my house for like two more hours, talking about his divorce. Just saying like, you know, like how depressed he was, he couldn’t sleep.”

Jessica claimed that Guobadia told her that he wanted to get to know her and left her the impression that “it would become something” between the two, and that once his divorce was finalized, they could pursue an open relationship.

Jessica said that she remained in contact with Simon up until a week or two ago. She said that Simon also sent her money during their courtship, saying, “Sent me money to get a nice hotel room…When he went to Colombia recently, he sent me money and his assistant’s phone number to like, set up, like my transportation to his hotel room.”

On Simon falling in love with Porsha, Jessica said, “How’d you find love while you were over here whipping me around in that Ferrari going 100 mph, and my f**king hair all over the place, got me looking crazy in these pictures. How you do that?”