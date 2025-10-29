There Aren’t Any Rap Songs In Top 40 Of Billboard Hot 100 Chart For First Time Since 1990

For the first time since February 1990, there are no rap songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 40, ending a historic streak of over 35 years. This shift follows Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s former chart-topping hit, “Luther,” falling off the chart entirely due to recent Billboard rule changes removing long-charting songs that fail to reach certain criteria. The last time there weren’t any rap songs in the Top 40 was February 2, 1990, when Biz Markie’s eventual Top 10 hit, “Just a Friend,” reached No. 41 on the chart. When the track jumped up to No. 29 the following week, that began a Hot 100 streak of rap songs in the Top 40 that would last for the next 35 years, eight months and three weeks. The highest-charting rap song is currently YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Shot Callin” at No. 44, with tracks by Cardi B and BigXthaPlug also in the high 40s. (Billboard)