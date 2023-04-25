Home » R&B News » Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are officially divorced after 14 years of marriage. According to Radar Online, the former couple has agreed to share custody of their two children, Cree and Cairo

While the details of custody and financial support have not been revealed, the documents confirm that all matters have been resolved, and the couple has agreed to joint physical custody of their kids.

In court documents, Mowry’s attorney Laura Wasser informed the court that her client and Cory have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support."

Mowry announced that she filed for divorce back in October 2022.

