Tia Mowry Considers Her Marriage A Success

During an interview on Today, Tia Mowry said that she considers her 14 year marriage to a success. She said, “My marriage was a success. I look at it as a curriculum, like you're in college or high school. You're learning. You're growing. You're evolving. You're creating. And I was able to create, with Cory, some beautiful, amazing children.”

She continued, “And at the end of that curriculum, there's a graduation; there's a celebration. So, that's basically how I'm looking at it now. I feel like when people look at marriage that success equals longevity, but, no, at the end of the day it's, 'Are they happy? Are they thriving? Are they growing?' And I feel like that's what's most important.”