Tiffany Haddish Addresses Molestation And Grooming Allegations

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence molestation and grooming allegations that she and Aries Spears are facing. According to People, a 22 year old woman is suing Haddish and Spears for herself and her minor younger brother, claiming that Haddish groombed her and her brother and left them “traumatized for life.”

Haddish said in a statement, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.” He added, “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”