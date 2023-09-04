Timbaland, Justin Timberlake And Nelly Furtado Drop New Song

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado have released their first new song in 16 years. "Keep Going Up," is an upbeat, positive track that also comes with a music video that takes you into the studio with them.

While all are together on the song, the three weren't in the same room to make it. Furtado laid down her vocals remotely, while the other two were together in another studio across the globe.

The last time they collaborated was in 2007 when they charted “Give It to Me", when it topped the Billboard Hot 100.

TL;DR:

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado have released their first new song in 16 years, "Keep Going Up".

The last time they collaborated was on 2007’s “Give It to Me".