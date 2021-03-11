Timbaland Trends On Twitter Over Past Aaliyah Comments

Getty Images

Timbaland was trending yesterday (March 10th) after past comments he made about Aaliyah resurfaced. Back in December 2011, Timbaland's E! True Hollywood Story aired on E! and during the program, he discussed working with Aaliyah and admitted that he was in love with her.

He said, “When I first met Aaliyah, it's time for the world to hear this. I'ma give up a little secret, I was in love with her. I said but she's just a baby, I'm old. I said to myself, I'm just gon' be her brother. Oh man, I was fighting. I was fighting a big war but I loved Aaliyah.”

Timbaland and Missy started working with Aaliyah in 1995 when she was only 16 and he was 23.

Timbaland also admitted that he married his wife because she reminded him of Aaliyah.

Of couse, social media had a lot to say. One person tweeted, “Timbaland is a wild n*gga for admitting that he married his wife because she reminded him of Aaliyah. Some sh*t just stay in your head.”

Another person wrote, “I remember seeing an interview with Timbaland where he called her his soul mate. I was like what—-.”