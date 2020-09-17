Tina Lawson Reveals That Her Maiden Name Is Beyonce

PRPhotos.com

Beyonce's mom Tina Lawson has reminded people that her maiden name is actually Beyonce. During an interview with In My Head With Heather Thompson podcast, Lawson said, “A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name. My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”

She also revealed that her and her six siblings use different spellings of the name. She said, “I think me and my brother Skip were the only two that had B-E-Y-O-N-C-E, and it’s interesting and it shows you the times because we asked my mother when I was grown I was like why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? And you know it’s all these different spellings. And my mom’s reply to me was like, 'That’s what they put on your birth certificate.' So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?' I did one time. The first time, and I was told be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates.”

Tina also discussed her daughter's charity work that's often kept private from the public. She said, “I get upset when Beyoncé gets all this criticism, because she’s not the person and Solange is not the person to go and brag about what they do. They just do it because it was instilled in them at nine and four to give back, to treat people with dignity, to appreciate and respect people that have less than you.”