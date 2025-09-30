Tina Turner Fans Criticize New Statue Erected In Tennessee To Honor Late Singer

A 10-foot bronze statue honoring the late singer Tina Turner was unveiled in her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee on Saturday (September 27). But fans quickly took to social media to criticize the sculpture for its lack of resemblance to the iconic eight-time Grammy winner, who passed away in 2023 at age 83. The statue was designed by Fred Ajanogha, who said his goal was to capture Turner’s powerful presence while likening her hair to the “mane of a lion.” The statue depicts the singer in her trademark minidress while clutching a microphone, but fans have called it a “tragedy” and “hilarious,” while questioning if the sculptor had ever truly seen Turner. Despite the backlash, the statue was unveiled as part of the town’s annual Tina Turner Heritage Days, which celebrates the legendary performer and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee best known for hits like “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer,” and “Simply the Best.” (People)