Tina Turner Told Cher And Oprah She Was ‘Ready’ To Transition

Cher has revealed that Tina Turner told her she was “ready” to transition before she died earlier this week at age 83. During an interview with MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber, “She fought this sickness for such a long time and she was so strong as you think she would be.”

She continued, “But I know towards the end, she told me once, she said, ‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore."”

During a separate interview, Oprah revealed that Tina said the same thing to her. She revealed on CBS Mornings, “I was certainly aware that she was ill but I had seen her in 2019 and gone to visit her in the hospital and she had said to me then that she was actually ready to go, meaning, ready to leave the planet. I expected then that was going to be the last time that I saw her.”