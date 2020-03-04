Tinashe Comment At North West Riles Fans

PRPhotos.com

Tinashe appears to be starting trouble with 6-year-old North West, according to The Jasmine Brand.

It all began with an Instagram exchange between West’s mother, Kim Kardashian-West and child rapper Zaza‘s reps. Kardashian-West’s daughter performed a ZaZa-inspired song at her dad Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show, but the proud mom failed to credit ZaZa when sharing video of it. ZaZa’s parents sent Kardashian-West a friendly digital reminder saying, “we not mad BUT please SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye west, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED .” Kardashian-West replied, “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too! Todays performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon”. That’s when Tinashe tapped out, “North west wishes”. The R&B singer’s comment set off fans, as well as West family friend and singer Justine Skye, who shot back “you mad?” Others have come to Tinashe's defense saying it was a joke … and Tinashe eventually said the same.