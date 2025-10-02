TLC Surprised Local St. Louis Singer After Hearing Her Cover Their Hit “Waterfalls”

TLC members Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins surprised local St. Louis singer Tish Period at Broadway Oyster Bar on Sunday night (September 28), after hearing her cover their iconic 1995 hit, “Waterfalls.” The duo, who performed at the Evolution Festival earlier that night, heard their song coming from a neighborhood venue, and went into the bar to watch Period sing live, leaving her emotional and honored to meet her teenage idols. “We’d just performed, and we were in the van coming here and were like, ‘Wait a minute, we hear our song,’” Chilli said in the viral Instagram video. “So, we just pulled over and felt like crashing with you guys.” After embracing one another, Period thanked the singers before delivering a powerful rendition of “Waterfalls” that impressed the Grammy winners. “This means the world to me,” Period told TLC while overcome with emotion. “Thank you so much for giving us that good music.” (People)