Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dead At 62

Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister — who was mostly known for his role as “Debo” in Friday, has died. He was 62. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources told the site that they received a phone call tell us they got a call to the actor's Marina Del Rey apartment yesterday (December 10th) for an unconscious male. Sources say that Tommy wasn't taken to the hospital, as he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A release from The L.A. County Sheriff's Department said that friends of Tommy became worried Thursday (December 10th) when they hadn't heard from him since Wednesday night (December 9th). Deputies performed a welfare check and that's when they found him dead in his apartment.

As of press time, the cause of death hasn't been revealed, but it is believed that Tommy died of natural causes

Tommy started acting in the 80s, mostly playing bad guy roles. In addition to Friday, Tommy played President Lindberg in the “The Fifth Element,” and more recently appeared in “The Dark Knight.” He also voiced the character Finnick in “Zootopia.”

In addition, Tommy had two short pro wrestling stints, and starred alongside Hulk Hogan –as Zeus in the 1989 film, “No Holds Barred.”

Ice Cube responded to Tommy's death, saying, “RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”