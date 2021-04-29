Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Died From Heart Disease

Tommy "Tiny" Lister has died from heart disease. According to TMZ, the L.A. County Medical Examiner revealed that the "Friday" star passed from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The autopsy documents also revealed that Tiny was positive for COVID-19 and notes that Tiny had fluid in his chest when he did.

In addition, Tiny had an enlarged heart with high blood pressure, poor circulation in his legs and coronary artery disease.

The 62-year-old actor died suddenly last year in Los Angeles.