Toni Braxton Reveals She Had Heart Surgery Due To Lupus Complication

Toni Braxton has revealed that she had heart surgery due to a complication from lupus. During a recent interview with People, the singer, who has systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), said that she underwent heart surgery in September after doctors discovered that her “left main coronary artery was 80 percent blocked" and that doctors told her she was at risk of having a “massive heart attack.

Toni admitted that she keeps up with her regular urine and blood tests, but admits she put off her tests last year.

She explained, "I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80 percent blocked. The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived.” She continued, “It was a traumatic moment for me. I was in shock. I remember that day because my chest was aching often, just hurting. And I thought I was just sad because unfortunately my sister [Traci Braxton] had just passed and I thought, ‘Wow, I’m really aching in my heart for my sister.’ And come to find out, of course I was sad about my sister, but I also had underlying health issues. It was my body talking to me, telling me something’s not quite right.” Toni said she underwent surgery two days later, and had a stent put in her heart. She explained, “It was really a scary moment. Had I not gotten that test, my life would’ve been different.”