Tony & Emmy Winning Actress Mary Alice Dead At 85

Reports say that actress Mary Alice has died. She was 85. The acting legend is known for her roles on A Different World, The Matrix Revolutions, Malcolm X, Sparkle, Down in the Delta, and more.

According to The New York Daily News, Alice died of natural causes in her Manhattan apartment.

Born in Mississippi in 1936, Alice spent some time as a teacher before getting into acting in the 1970s. During an interview with NPR, Alice one said about her career, “I chose this profession because I feel this is how I can fulfill my service as a human being–communicating the human condition… My desire is to create interesting and complex characters on film and television.”

Alice officially retired from her acting career for over 15 years ago.

