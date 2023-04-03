Tony Rock Claims Will Smith Lied About Reaching Out To Chris Rock Following Oscars Slap

Chris Rock's brother Tony Rock has claimed that Will Smith is lying about reaching out to Chris after the infamous Oscars slap. During a recent radio interview, Tony said, “That wasn’t true, that wasn’t true. I think like, two nights later, he said, ‘I reached out to Chris, and he didn’t want to talk.’ That wasn’t true.”

Tony continued, “He doesn’t owe me anything, I just thought we were better than that. My phone number has never changed. So, I just thought I’d get a phone call one day like, ‘Ay, let’s just you and I just talk.’ It hasn’t happened, so I guess it’s not going to happen.”