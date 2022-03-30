Tony Rock Doesn’t Approve Of Will Smith’s Apology

PRPhotos.com

Chris Rock's brother Tony Rock has opened up about Will Smith slapping Chris at the Oscars. During a Twitter Q&A session, when asked if he approved of Will's apology, he tweeted, “No.” When asked if thangs were going to remain “professional” or “fight fire with fire,” he tweeted, “It’s on bro.”

When asked if Smith's Oscar should be revoked, Tony replied, “Not my call.” As he continued, someone asked who hit stronger Smith or Jada’s boyfriend, he replied, “Mama Rock.”

Tony also said his brother was “still rich” and still doing “fine” after the incident.

AUGUST ALSINA BREAKS HIS SILENCE

Meanwhile, singer August Alsina broke his silence yesterday (March 29th), saying,”Choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces 🧩 are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within.”

He continued, “🗣 I’m A Walking Billboard & Network Simply Desiring To Televise & Broadcast Love,” he wrote, “the love, grace and healing embrace of God, Good Music that’s healing (w/ a lil bit of nasty) 👅 (cus the art of sharing temples can too be healing) 💦 🤤 My Nola mixed w/ My H-Town background 🤘🏽 of Top Tier DRIP & FLAVA 💧 & bag secure abundantly for the ones i love while trying to keep a clean heart out here. 🗣DassIT!!”