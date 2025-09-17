Tracklist And Release Date Announced For ‘Wicked: For Good’ Soundtrack, Featuring Two New Songs

On Wednesday (September 17), it was announced that the Wicked: For Good soundtrack is set to be released on November 21, alongside the film’s highly-anticipated theatrical premiere. The new collection features a total of 11 tracks, including beloved songs from the original Broadway musical as well as two brand-new originals: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo (who also co-wrote the emotional ballad), and “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Ariana Grande. “I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it,” said Stephen Schwartz, who composed the score for the Wicked stage production and has worked on the music for the movies. “In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs.” The soundtrack aims to follow its predecessor’s chart success, after the original Wicked album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest debut for a film adaptation of a stage musical. (Billboard)