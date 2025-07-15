Trailer Released For New Eminem Documentary, ‘Stans,’ Hitting Theaters In August

The first trailer has been shared for the upcoming Eminem documentary, Stans, which delves into the rapper’s career and music, while also exploring the stories of some of his most passionate fans. The film, directed by Steven Leckhart and co-produced by Eminem himself, will screen at participating AMC Theatres in a limited run beginning on August 7. Stans offers a deep dive into Eminem’s complex relationship with his dedicated followers, providing insights into the 15-time Grammy winner’s creative process as well as examining the mystique surrounding his public persona.

“Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage, intimate interviews, and an exclusive original interview with Eminem himself, it offers a raw, loud, and revealing journey across his career — and the passionate audience that has grown with him,” reads a synopsis of the film, which premiered at SXSW London in June. The project will also be accompanied by an original soundtrack containing previously unreleased music. (Rolling Stone)