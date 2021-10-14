Transgender Employees At Netflix Plan To Walkout Later This Month In Protest Of Dave Chappelle Stand Up Special

Getty Images

Reports say that transgender employees at Netflix are planning a walkout next week in protest of Dave Chappelle's The Closer special. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the walkout will take place on October 20th.

The trans staff members reportedly circulated a memo detailing their plans to protest. The message read, “Trans Lives Matter. Trans Rights Matter. And as an organization, Netflix has continually failed to show deep care in our mission to Entertain the World by repeatedly releasing content that harms the Trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and uplifts Trans content. We can and must do better!"

As previously reported, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent a memo to all Netflix employees regarding the Dave Chappelle controversy, saying that they will not remove the special and that three Netflix employees who publicly criticized Chappelle were also suspended for reportedly attempting to crash a company meeting that was only meant for higher-level employees.