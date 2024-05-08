Travis Scott And Live Nation Settle Nearly All Astroworld Wrongful Death Lawsuits

© 2024 Getty Images

Almost three years following the tragic deaths of ten fans at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, promoter Live Nation has reached a settlement in nine of the ten wrongful death lawsuits associated with the tragedy. Live Nation attorney Neal Manne disclosed at a hearing on May 8 that nearly all of the lawsuits against the promotion company and Scott have now been settled. The terms of the settlements were not revealed due to an existing gag order.

The only remaining lawsuit is from the family of nine-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest of all the victims who died at Astroworld. The attorney for the Blount family said that they intend to take the case to trial. Over 4,000 attendees of Astroworld subsequently filed hundreds of lawsuits as a result of the catastrophe, and there are over 2000 injury cases that still await trial. (Variety)