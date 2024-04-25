Travis Scott To Face Civil Trial From Astroworld Lawsuits

© 2024 Getty Images

Travis Scott will face a civil trial for the Astroworld tragedy, as a judge denied his request to be dismissed from pending lawsuits. Scott’s lawyers argued that performers are not responsible for protecting the audience or designing a safe venue. However, the judge rejected the motion without explanation. Scott will be a defendant, along with Live Nation and other organizers, in the wrongful death lawsuit for Madison Dubiski.

Although Scott and Live Nation could face billions in damages, a grand jury determined they would not face criminal charges. Documents revealed concerns about overcrowding at Astroworld, including a miscalculation by organizers and overcrowding due to obscured sight lines and gate-crashers.

