Trey Songz Accused Of Kidnapping & Sexual Assault

Trey Songz has vehemently denied accusations of kidnapping and sexualassault. The singer-songwriter was trending yesterday (August 19th) after a No Jumper interview Instagram model and known groupie Celina Powell and her friend Aliza surfaced online. In the interview, Aliza talked about a time when Trey urinated on her without her consent and kidnapped her.

She said, “I go to the bathroom to wipe the n*t off my face between rounds, he follows me in there, he’s like ‘get in the bathtub’ I’m like okay, so I do. And I’m like laying down, he’s standing over me. He's like j*cking off. He’s like ‘play with your t*ts,’ so I do. And then he literally like peed on me and I was like ‘What the f*ck on my eyelashes?.’ And he’s like ‘you’re fine.'"] SOUNDCUE (:19 OC . . . you're fine)

She later said that multiple women have similar claims against him. She said, “He took my phone and my purse away for like the whole day. Held it over the balcony and was like, ‘b*tch if you try and leave Imma drop this sh*t.'”

She alleged that when she asked him when she could leave, he wouldn't answer and ignored her. She said, “He was like ‘You can leave when I go to my flight.’ And I was like ‘Ok. when’s that?'”

Meanwhile, Celina accused the singer of rape, saying, “I used to think that everyone lied on rappers, because you see that Kodak Black raped people, 21 Savage raped people—allegedly. Allegedly all these girls are saying they got raped by like Usher—until it happened to me.”

Adam asked Celina, “Who raped you?” and she replied "Trey Songz.”

TREY REPONDS

Trey responded to the claims on social media. He said, "Y'all stay ready to believe a bird. I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life.”

He continued, "I brush it off everytime but once you have an allegation no matter it’s true weight in validation, it’s now happened once and to some will be believable from that moment forward. None of that happened."

He later posted text messages and DMs. In one message, the woman called him the n word.

CELINA RESPONDS

Celina later responded, "April 6th, @TreySongz you forced me to do something’s & threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me & another younger girl go. I’m used to being treated like sh*t. So I didn’t know how to handle it but call the police. U & I live in the same building. YOU said you’d make it uncomfortable for me to live peacefully. I dropped the charges."

She continued, "Fast toward now, I went to therapy. I healed. U were my fav singer tbh. So, with being f*cking SCARED of knowing what you’re capable of doing & living 3 Floors down, plus just being beaten by Tory Lanez, I’m like stuck. I did think you’re a changed man since your son & I still am proud.

