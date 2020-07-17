Trey Songz Drags James Harden For Wearing Pro-Police Face Mask

PRPhotos.com

Trey Songz dragged Houston Rockets star James Harden last night (July 16th) for posting a pic of himself wearing what appears to be a pro-police face mask. According to Complex, the mask that Harden is wearing looks very similar to the “Thing Blue Patriot” bandana available at Hoorag’s online store. The product description reads in part: “Just when you think you’ve seen all we had to offer those who protect and serve. Remember those who have fallen with our new Thin Blue Patriot design. Featuring a rad new skull on top of a grungy looking Thin Blue Line American flag, this is everything you couldn’t have wanted in a kickin’ face mask.”

Trey Songz saw James' post and commented, “This certified clown sh*t. I’ll say it for everybody who scared to. FOH.”

Young Thug also commented, saying, “Just so u know James harden is my brada… btw he don’t have internet so he obviously don’t know what’s right or wrong if he posted something that’s against US…but I hate when rappers get in n*ggas biz like it’s can’t happen to em💥 buster let n*ggas clear they sh*t up activist.”