Trey Songz Facing $5 Million Demand For Allegedly Exposing Woman’s Breast

Trey Songz is facing new allegations of sexual assault. According to TMZ, a woman claimed that the singer of exposing her breasts during an event he hosted at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut in August 2013.

Megan Johnson claimed a friend was taking a picture of her in the VIP section when Trey came up from behind, “ripping her bikini top from her chest-grabbing and then exposing her bare breast.” He reportedly chanted, “T***ies in the open” four different times.In the video, the woman pulls up her top in embarrassment. She appears to laugh it off on camera, but according to attorneys, Megan was humiliated.

The demand letter said, “Since the assault, Ms. Johnson has engaged in self harm, suffered severe emotional distress, including fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical injuries, and damages (both economic and noneconomic). Her injuries are substantial, continuing, and permanent.”

Johnson decided to file the case after reading about Trey’s sexual assault case in Las Vegas, for which he was cleared and no criminal charges were filed.

She is seeking a settlement of over $5 million and has threatened litigation if Trey doesn’t respond by May 5th.