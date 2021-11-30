Trey Songz Investigated For Sexual Assault

PRPhotos.com

Trey Songz is reportedly being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding claims of a sexual assault incident that occured at the Cosmopolitan. According to TMZ, the police report was filed on Sunday (November 28th).

The singer was in town celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai's nightclub. A source at the hotel says Trey and his crew brought a group of women back to the hotel from the club before things allegedly took a turn. Trey is reportedly cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.