Trey Songz Opens Up About People’s Opinions On His Son’s Mother

Trey Songz has opened up about the curiousity about his son Noah's mother. In a recent interview, Trey revealed how he dealt with the commentary about his child's mother, saying, “As many people love it in a positive sense, it’s gon be negativity. So, it’s really sense of letting go of the control that you have when you let yourself be that vulnerable. You know, for me, I know my fans are happy for me. I know that in the beginning, it was very much like, ‘Who’s the mother?’ That’s one thing I don’t like about sharing my business.”

He continued, "The moment that you allow a passing comment by someone you do not know to affect you and f*ck up your whole day or have your heart—that’s when you too far gone. And that’s one of the reasons I took a break off Instagram. Because Instagram is a place where I think people are too much in concern of what other people are doing.”

