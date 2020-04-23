Trey Songz Reveals The Mother Of His Son Noah

PRPhotos.com

Yesterday (April 22nd), Trey Songz revealed the mother of his one-year-old son Noah on Instagram. He posted a picture of himself, an unidentified woman he calls "Noah's Mumma" and Noah, along with the caption, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that!” he wrote. “You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.”

Earlier this week, the singer wished his son a happy birthday, saying, “I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. 1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son."