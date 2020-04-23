Home » R&B News » Trey Songz Reveals The Mother Of His Son Noah

Trey Songz Reveals The Mother Of His Son Noah

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Yesterday (April 22nd), Trey Songz revealed the mother of his one-year-old son Noah on Instagram. He posted a picture of himself, an unidentified woman he calls "Noah's Mumma" and Noah, along with the caption, “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that!” he wrote. “You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.”

Earlier this week, the singer wished his son a happy birthday, saying, “I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. 1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son."

 

Related Articles

Behind the Scenes of Meghan and Harry’s L.A. Life in Lockdown
Whitney Houston Biopic Is Coming To The Big Screen
Industry News: Magnolia Pictures, The Batman, Annapurna Pictures and More!
Did Rihanna’s Dad Really Have The Coronavirus?
Outlande’s Sam Heughan Reveals Six Years of Bullying and Harassment
Fans React To Michael Che’s Move To Pay Rent in Honor of Grandmother