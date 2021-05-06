Trey Songz Sued For Allegedly Punching Bartender

PRPhotos.com

Trey Songz is being sued for battery after allegedly punching a bartender at the Hollywood Palladium back in 2019. According to TMZ, Trey was in attendance at Cardi B's Fashion Nova launch party on May 9th, 2019 and decided to jump on the bar to sit and watch the show.

According to the suit, the bartender claimed that Trey ignored hm when he told him not to sit on the bar, so he put his hands on Trey's back to get his attention. This is when the singer allegedly turned around and punched the bartender in his head. He then allegedly looked at the other bartenders band continued watching the show.

The bartender has claimed that he has suffered physical, emotional and psychological injury as a result of the alleged incident and is suing for damages.