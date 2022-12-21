Trey Songz Surrenders To NYPD In Alleged Bowling Alley Assault

Reports say that Trey Songz has voluntarily turned himself in to NYPD for allegedly punching two people at a bowling alley two months back. According to TMZ, Songz's attorney Mitch Schuster said in a statement, “We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing."

The singer was booked, given a desk appearance ticket for assault, and released.

Back in November, an unidentified New York woman claimed he attacked her in late October while at a public bowling alley. The Jane Doe filed a police report, alleging that Songz repeatedly punched her in the face. She continued to claim Songz dragged her by her hair and that she was taken to the hospital for minor, but visible injuries.

Meanwhile, potential victim came forward. An unidentified man, who allegedly refused medical treatment, claims to have also been struck by the singer in the eye.

Songz has maintained his innocence.