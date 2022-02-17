Trey Songz’s Brother Defends His Brother Against Rape Allegations

PRPhotos.com

Trey Songz's brother Ruski took to social media to defend him against multiple rape allegations. The singer is facing several sexual assault allegations in various states, with one woman suing him as recent as this week, claiming that he anally raped her at a house party in Los Angeles back in 2016. Trey has denied the claims.

Ruski wrote via Instagram, “Y’all have these wild misconceptions that [Trey Songz] has all these rape allegations when he doesn’t. All the ones you’ve been seeing are from the same lawyer. How on earth is that not coincidental to y’all?”

Ruski also told people to stop bringing up KeKe Palmer, who claimed that Trey used her likeness in a video without her consent and used “sexual intimidation” tactics when she was resorted to “hiding in a closet” to avoid being in the video.

He said, “[Keke Palmer] never accused him of anything sexual. She was speaking to his energy and desire to have her in a music video she didn’t want to be in. And again, that is her prerogative!”