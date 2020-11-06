Trina & Towanda Braxton Say They Talked To Tamar About Continuing ‘BFV’

PRPhotos.com

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Trina and Towanda Braxton opened up about discussing their sister Tamar Braxton's suicide attempt on the new season of their reality Braxton Family Values. The sisters felt like they had to talk about it, as it affected them all. Trina explained,”Tamar’s experience with the network is not necessarily mine or anyone else’s experience with the show. However, those things still have to be addressed. If we did not address the fact that it happened, people would wonder, why didn’t you guys say anything about what happened? So it’s like, you’re darned if you do and you’re darned if you don’t kind of thing.”

Trina added that her and Towanda talked to Tamar about continuing the show without her. Trina said,”I mean, this is a yield sign not a stop sign. You have to take pause, and you have to really evaluate the reason why we even did the show in the first place, and it was to show people that we go through the same things that everyone else goes through — and this situation is not exempt from it. You know, as long as we continue to help people, we’ll continue to have a show. And if we stop helping people, then it’s time to go off the air — including ourselves.”