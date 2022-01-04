Home » R&B News » Tristan Thompson Confirms He Fathered Maralee Nichol’s Child

Tristan Thompson took to social media to confirm that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichol's child. He said in a statement on Instagram, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He also apologized to Khloe Kardashian, saying, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

