Trump Slams LeBron James After Ohio Cop Tweet

Former President Donald Trump slammed LeBron James after he tweeted that the Ohio cop that shot and killed 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was "next." James was referring to the cop being found guilty like Derek Chauvin was in the murder of George Floyd. He later deleted the tweet.

According to The New York Post, Trump said in a statement, “LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA."

He continued, “His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!”